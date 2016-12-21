Former Mission Drug Cop Hit With Lengthy Prison Term

25 years in prison — the punishment for a former Mission narcotics officer. A McAllen federal judge handing down the sentence against Hector “Jo Jo” Mendez who’d been convicted of drug corruption. A federal jury in July found Mendez guilty of conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine.

Mendez was a 14-year veteran of the Mission PD, and part of a federal DEA task force back in 2012, when he came under investigation. Prosecutors say Mendez staged a cocaine seizure, but kept the drugs, and falsified his police report to cover up the theft. The 43-year-old Mendez could have been sentenced to a maximum of life in prison.