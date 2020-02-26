TEXAS

Former Neo-Nazi Leader Arrested In Virginia Swatting Scheme

(AP) – Prosecutors say a former neo-Nazi leader in Texas has been arrested and charged with a series phony bomb threats made in Virginia.

Twenty-six-year-old John C. Denton of Montgomery, Texas, was arrested Wednesday and charged related to his alleged role in a conspiracy that conducted multiple swatting events. He faces an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Houston.

Prosecutors in Alexandria say the targets of the bogus bomb threats included a predominantly African American church in Alexandria, an unidentified Cabinet official living in northern Virginia, and Old Dominion University in Norfolk. Denton was a leader of a group called Atomwaffen Division, which has been linked to multiple killings.

