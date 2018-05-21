Home LOCAL Former Patients Slap Lawsuit Against Disgraced Rheumatologist
At least two former patients are now suing a Valley physician charged earlier this month in a massive health care fraud scheme.

Two women have filed suit against Doctor Jorge Zamora-Quezada, claiming they were falsely diagnosed and then wrongly treated based on the misdiagnoses. Both women say their conditions worsened after being treated by Zamora-Quezada.

The civil claims against the Valley rheumatologist are similar to the criminal charges contained in a 7-count federal indictment. Prosecutors allege the physician’s bogus diagnoses and treatments were part of a scheme that defrauded public and private health insurers out of 240 million dollars.

The FBI continues to work to identify additional victims, which may number in the thousands. Meanwhile, the 61-year-old Zamora-Quezada remains in federal custody with no bond

