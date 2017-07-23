Home LOCAL Former Pharr City Commissioner To Go Before Federal Judge On Health Care Fraud Charges
Former Pharr City Commissioner To Go Before Federal Judge On Health Care Fraud Charges
Former Pharr City Commissioner To Go Before Federal Judge On Health Care Fraud Charges

Former Pharr City Commissioner To Go Before Federal Judge On Health Care Fraud Charges

A former Pharr city commissioner is to make his initial court appearance Monday on charges contained in an indictment accusing him in a major health care fraud scheme.

Oscar Elizondo is charged in a 16-count indictment with health care fraud, identity theft, and conspiracy. Elizondo, who worked as a marketer for Penitas Family Pharmacy, is accused of conspiring with the pharmacy owner in a plot to defraud Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. Federal prosecutors say more than $1.7 million in bogus insurance claims were submitted for prescriptions like pain patches and scar creams.

Elizondo turned himself in Friday, the day after the pharmacy owner, Omar Espiericueta, was arrested. Elizondo is to appear in McAllen federal court Monday morning to hear the charges against him.

