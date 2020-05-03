COVID STATETRENDING

Former Pres. Bush Urges Unity In New Video; Watch Video Here

Former President George W. Bush is urging unity, not partisanship in a new video highlighting the country’s battle against the coronavirus.

In the video released by his Presidential Center, the 43rd president implored Americans to care for each other, but especially those affected by the virus. Bush specifically mentioned the elderly and those who have lost their jobs amid the pandemic.

The former commander-in-chief also paid tribute to health care workers throughout the video.

