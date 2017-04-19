Home TEXAS Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Houston
Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Houston
(AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with a recurrence of a case of pneumonia he had earlier in the year.  Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says the 92-year-old former president and father of former president George W. Bush has been in Methodist Hospital in Houston since Friday for observation because of a persistent cough. He said doctors determined he had a mild case of pneumonia which he said in a statement Tuesday has been treated and resolved.

McGrath said the former president “is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.”  In January, Bush was hospitalized for two weeks for treatment of pneumonia.

