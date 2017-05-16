Home TEXAS Former President George H.W. Bush In Maine For The Summer
Former President George H.W. Bush In Maine For The Summer
(AP) – It’s a sure sign that summer is on its way: Former President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara are back in Maine.

A spokesman confirms they arrived at Walker’s Point on Monday, less than a month after the former president was released from a hospital in Texas.  Officials said last month that the 92-year-old Bush was treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, but that it wouldn’t interfere with his summer plans.

Bush, the nation’s 41st president, has spent every summer in Kennebunkport, Maine, except during World War II, when he was a naval aviator. The Bushes spend the winter in Houston.

