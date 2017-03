A year-and-a-half in federal prison – the punishment for a former Willacy County prison guard caught smuggling contraband in for the inmates. 29-year-old Harry Cordero had pleaded guilty to a charge of bribery in January – admitting he took money from inmates at the Regional Detention Center in Raymondville to smuggle in cellphones and alcohol. A second guard, 22-year-old Stephen Salinas, was also indicted. He is to be sentenced later.