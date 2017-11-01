Home LOCAL Former Prison Guards Facing Prison Time Themselves
Two former Willacy County prison guards are facing at least three years behind bars for providing the prisoners with prohibited items in exchange for money. 29-year-old Harry Cordero and 22-year-old Stephen Salinas have admitted to the wrongdoing – each pleading guilty to federal bribery charges.

Investigators say the two were paid by inmates to smuggle cellphones and jugs of alcohol into the Willacy County Regional Detention Center. The facility is operated by the for-profit prison firm Management and Training Corporation.

