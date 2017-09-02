Home LOCAL Former Prosecutor Arrested For Fourth Time In Five Months
A former Hidalgo County prosecutor has been charged with public intoxication and possessing drug paraphernailia following what was his fourth arrest in the last five months. Ricco Diaman Delgado was found passed out in his car in southeast McAllen Tuesday afternoon, with several cans of cleaning duster in the car.

Ricco Diaman Delgado: Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Police say the 32-year-old Delgado was highly intoxicated and taken to the hospital to be checked out. He was arraigned Wednesday on the public intoxication and drug paraphernalia charges, and on similar counts stemming from an arrest in McAllen in late December when Delgado was also found passed out in his car. He’s also charged with driving while intoxicated and inhalant abuse from his previous arrests. In all four of the arrests, police found cans of cleaning duster in his vehicle.

