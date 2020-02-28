LOCAL

Former RGC Schools Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Political Retaliation

A former employee of the Rio Grande City school district is suing three trustees and accusing them of engaging in political retaliation. Former truancy officer Ricardo Lopez filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court this week.

Lopez claims he was pressured into supporting actions demanded by Trustee Daniel J. Garcia and his two other school board members. Those actions allegedly included trying to get a judge to reduce bail for a man facing a murder charge. An initial hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for May 6th.

