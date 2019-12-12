Ex-San Benito Police Chief Announces Run For Sheriff

A last-minute entry into the Cameron County sheriff’s race. Former San Benito police chief Michael Galvan has filed to take on longtime Sheriff Omar Lucio in the Democratic primary.

Galvan’s decision to be a candidate comes two months after he and three other law enforcement officers were cleared by a grand jury of wrongdoing in the shooting death of 21-year-old Ricardo Trevino December 7th of last year. Galvan had been re-assigned to assistant police chief during the investigation, and was re-assigned to lieutenant following the investigation.

In announcing his campaign for sheriff, Galvan said he would work to build teamwork between law enforcement and the members of the community to better battle crime.