Former San Benito Teacher Found Dead

A week after she was reported missing, searchers have found the body of Marta Elva Moreno.

The 60-year-old San Benito woman had been the focus of a regional Silver Alert after she disappeared last Wednesday. Wednesday, the pilot of a crop duster being used in the search spotted Moreno’s body. San Benito police say they will provide more information at a news conference Thursday morning.

The former teacher had been last heard from when she called a family member from her car, but Moreno, who suffers from dementia, couldn’t say where she was.