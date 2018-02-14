Former Sharyland Teacher Accused Of Sexual Contact With Teen Student

A former Sharyland school teacher has been formally charged with having a sexual relationship with a teenage student. 31-year-old Vanessa McManess was arrested and arraigned this week based on alleged incidents dating back to last summer involving a 14-year-old boy.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies began investigating last month when the teen told authorities what had happened. The arrest affidavit states McManness had sexual contact with the boy at least twice at her home in McAllen. McManness is charged with indecency with a child, and improper relationship between educator and student.

McManness had taught at Sharyland North Middle School, where she is said to have met the student, and later at Pioneer High School.