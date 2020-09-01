Former Shelter Employee Admits To Harboring Teenage Migrant

A former worker at a child immigrant shelter in Brownsville has pleaded guilty to harboring one of the teenage immigrants who’d been staying there. 24-year-old Karla Izaguirre admitted in Brownsville federal court that she helped a Honduran teenager escape, and that she let him stay with her for about three months.

Izaguirre had been arrested following an investigation into employee misconduct at the Casa Padre shelter run by Southwest Key. The investigation found that she and the teen had plotted his escape, which happened when he ran away during a field trip to a museum one day in July last year.

Izaguirre pleaded guilty to a charge of harboring an underage undocumented immigrant, and faces up to five years in federal prison when she’s sentenced in December.