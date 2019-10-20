NATIONAL

Former Special Envoy Talks About Situation In Syria

Former Special Presidential Envoy Brett McGurk says the situation in Syria was on the road to some stability when President Trump inherited the White House, but that may no longer be the case.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet The Press, McGurk said Trump threw all of America’s leverage in the Middle East “out the window” with his October 6th phone call to Turkey’s president.

Critics say the call led to Trump’s agreement to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria allowing for a Turkish military incursion in the area. McGurk said he’s afraid the future of Syria will be determined by actors who are hostile to U.S. interests.

