Former Tamaulipas Governor Yarrington Pleads Not Guilty, Is Denied Bond In Second U.S. Court Appearance
Former Tamaulipas Governor Yarrington Pleads Not Guilty, Is Denied Bond In Second U.S. Court Appearance
Ruling him a flight risk, a Brownsville federal judge has denied bond for former Tamaulipas Governor Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba. Making his second appearance before U.S. District Judge Ronald Morgan, Yarrington Thursday pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bond until his trial.

Yarrington is being held on a 5-year-old, 11-count U.S. drug trafficking and racketeering indictment. He was extradited to the U.S. last Friday from Italy where he was arrested about a year ago.

Prosecutors say Yarrington took millions of dollars in bribes from both the Gulf and Zeta cartels in exchange for allowing them to operate freely across the state of Tamaulipas. He is alleged to have moved the money to banks in the Rio Grande Valley and using the accounts to acquire real estate, jets, vehicles and other luxury items.

Judge Morgan set a tentative trial date for Yarrington for June 8th.

