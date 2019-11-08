Former Teen Running Champ Slams Nike Oregon Project

FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Mary Cain walks off the track after competing in the women's special 1500-meter run at the Drake Relays athletics meet, in Des Moines, Iowa. Nike will investigate allegations of abuse by runner Mary Cain while she was a member of Alberto Salazar's training group. Cain joined the disbanded Nike Oregon Project run by Salazar in 2013, soon after competing in the 1,500-meter final at track and field's world championships when she was 17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

A former teen running champion is blasting the Nike Oregon Project for the way she was trained. The project was an initiative to promote long-distance running but shut down last month after coach Alberto Salazar was banned for violating doping rules.

Mary Cain, who set several records as part of the project between 2013 and 2016, says she was constantly told to lose weight and that she could take birth control to do so. She also said the project had no female coaches or nutritionists.

On top of that, Cain says she became injured because of how she was trained and felt emotionally abused. Cain made the allegations yesterday in a story for the New York Times.