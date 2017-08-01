Former Tejano Star Set To Be Released From Prison

Convicted child rapist and former Tejano star Joe Lopez has been granted parole. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Lopez was approved for parole Friday, and is expected to be released from prison in April. Lopez will first be transferred to a sex offender education program and would be released after completing the 4-month program.

Lopez, a Grammy-winning co-founder of Grupo Mazz, was convicted of child sexual assault and indecency with a child in 2006, and sentenced to 32 years in prison. Lopez is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 13-year-old female relative at his Rancho Viejo condominium. Lopez’ supporters maintain he was wrongly convicted as a result of misconduct on the part of then-District Attorney Armando Villalobos, who himself was later convicted in connection with a widespread judicial corruption scheme.