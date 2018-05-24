Former Tent-City Prison To Open As A Detention Center

Willacy County will be getting back some much-needed tax revenue, and jobs. The private prison firm Management and Training Corporation has announced it will soon be opening a detention center on the site of the former tent-city prison.

The announcement comes more than three years after MTC, which also operated the prison, tore it down after an inmate riot destroyed much of the facility. The move threw 400 people out of work and the lack of tax revenue forced the county to slash its budget by a-third.

The new 1-thousand-bed facility is expected to employ up to 75 people. MTC will operate the detention center under a contract with ICE.