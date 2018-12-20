Home LOCAL Former Texas City Official Sentenced For Health Care Fraud
Former Texas City Official Sentenced For Health Care Fraud
LOCAL
0

Former Texas City Official Sentenced For Health Care Fraud

0
0
index
now viewing

Former Texas City Official Sentenced For Health Care Fraud

ppnc6jsw 750xx1941-1092-54-0
now playing

Austin Finalizes Deal For New MLS Stadium

index
now playing

O'Rourke's Liberal Credentials Questioned As He Eyes 2020

index
now playing

Woman Pleads Guilty To Military Insurance Kickback Scheme

181219-donald-howard-conkright-cs-1147a_3eab7dccc27acb31030f5b07e3299f14.fit-760w
now playing

Florida Man Dupes Texas School District Into Sending Him $2M

d5109a2262ee4c64b043206101e00397
now playing

Senate Approves Bill To Keep Government Running Into 2019

index
now playing

3 Astronauts Return From International Space Station

b94d75b4-303b-4cd5-b2fe-21767e59a1b0-large16x9_1280x960_80919P00FABRY
now playing

N. Korea Says It Won't Denuclearize Unless US Removes Threat

920×920
now playing

Trump On Verge Of Giving Up Best Chance To Secure Wall Money

SP3VEAE2DZDXPHKYCF7VUTDCRQ
now playing

Trump Pulling Out Of Syria. Might Afghanistan Be Next?

Immigration Denying Asylum
now playing

Judge Blocks Restrictions On Who Can Apply For Asylum

(AP) — A former city official in South Texas has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his role in a fraudulent $1.7 million health care scheme.
Forty-eight-year-old Oscar Elizondo was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Elizondo is a former city commissioner in Pharr, east of McAllen, who conspired with the owner of a pharmacy to submit more than $1.7 million in fraudulent claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield for expensive pain patches and scar creams.

He was ordered to pay about $1.4 million in restitution to Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Elizondo resigned as a city commissioner in 2016 following an unrelated arrest on charges of drunken driving and illegal possession of a firearm.

Related posts:

  1. Federal Judge Rules Health Care Overhaul Unconstitutional
  2. Texas Mom Sentenced In Deaths Of Toddlers Inside Hot Car
  3. Official Identifies 7-Year-Old Migrant Who Died
  4. Family Of Migrant Girl Disputes Official Story On Her Death
Related Posts
50-50

Ambulance Driver, Patient Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

Fred Cruz 0
IMG_1633

Key Step Toward Building New Border Wall In Hidalgo County To Begin Today

Fred Cruz 0
GAVEL AND JUDGE

Judge Temporarily Blocks Palmview From Calling Special Mayoral Election

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video