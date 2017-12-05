Home NATIONAL Former Top Spy Pushes Back At Trump’s Tweets
Former Top Spy Pushes Back At Trump's Tweets
Former Top Spy Pushes Back At Trump’s Tweets

(AP) – The nation’s former top spy is pushing back against President Donald Trump’s tweeting.   The president tweeted Friday that when former National Intelligence Director James Clapper “says there is no collusion” between the Trump campaign and the Russians, then when does the “witch hunt” end?

Trump was referring to Clapper saying that there was no evidence of collusion included in the intelligence agencies’ report on Russian interference in the election. That assessment was released before Trump took office.

Clapper, who retired in January, says he didn’t know about the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Clapper says he does not know if there’s evidence of collusion or not because he was not privy to that FBI probe, nor should he have been.

