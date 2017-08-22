Home WORLD Former Tropical Storm Could Re-Emerge, Threaten Texas Coast
Former Tropical Storm Could Re-Emerge, Threaten Texas Coast
WORLD
0

Former Tropical Storm Could Re-Emerge, Threaten Texas Coast

0
0
TROPICAL STORM
now viewing

Former Tropical Storm Could Re-Emerge, Threaten Texas Coast

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Commends North Korea For Restraint

NTSB
now playing

NTSB Is Investigating Train Crash At Station

Spain Suspect Says Imam Planned To Self-Immolate

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

TROOPS TO AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Fresh US Troops Arriving Soon In Afghanistan

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Guard Gets 18 Months For Smuggled Phone-Linked Watches

SCHOOL TEACHER APPLE GENERIC
now playing

Civil War Lessons Often Depend On Where The Classroom Is

HOUSTON HOME CLEARED STATUE BOMB ATTEMPT
now playing

Home Cleared In Attempted Statue Bombing Probe

71 MILLION HS FOOTBALL STADIUM KATY TX
now playing

$72M Texas High School Stadium To Hold First Game Next Week

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Texas Court Voids Prosecutor Fees In Paxton Fraud Case

(AP) – Forecasters say resurgent remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey could threaten Texas late this week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is expected to pass from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula into the southern Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday and regain tropical storm force.  It then could “move in the general direction of the Texas coast on Friday.” The center warns it could bring storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane-force winds to the Texas coast.

Meanwhile, once-mighty Hurricane Kenneth is rapidly weakening in the Pacific. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) Tuesday, down from its top force of 130 mph (210 kph).   It was centered about 1,490 miles (2,400 kilometers) west of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

Related posts:

  1. Tropical Coverage 2017
  2. Rio Grande Valley May Be In The Path Of A Renewed Tropical System
Related Posts

Spain Suspect Says Imam Planned To Self-Immolate

jsalinas 0
102557277-mcdonalds-india.1910×1000

McDonald’s To Close 169 Outlets In India In Franchise Battle

Roxanne Garcia 0
iran

Report: Iran Says Twitter Ready To Talk On Unblocking Site

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video