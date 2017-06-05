Home NATIONAL Former Trump Aide Calls Russia Probe ‘Comically Fake’
(AP) – A Senate committee investigating Moscow’s interference in last year’s election has asked several of President Donald Trump’s associates to turn over information about possible contacts with Russian officials or businessmen. Former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page responded on Friday, calling the congressional probe a “comically fake inquiry” but pledging to cooperate.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Republican strategist Roger Stone and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort are also among those the Senate intelligence committee has asked for information and documents related to its investigation.

Both the Senate and House intelligence panels along with U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials are investigating Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

