Voters in the McAllen school district returned a former trustee to the school board and re-elected two current trustees in Saturday’s elections. Debbie Crane Aliseda held off two challengers to win the Place 3 seat and return to the board with 48 percent of the vote. Larry Esparza was re-elected to a second term in Place 6, taking 54 percent of the vote to beat Homer Martinez. And Sam Saldivar will return for a 3rd term in Place 7, winning 54 percent to defeat Lynse Guerra.