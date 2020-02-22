NATIONAL

Former Ukraine Diplomat Marie Yovanovitch Has Book Deal

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was awarded the 2020 J. Raymond "Jit" Trainor Award for Excellence in the Conduct of Diplomacy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — The former Ukraine ambassador who provided chilling testimony during the Trump impeachment hearings has a book deal. Marie Yovanovitch has signed with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the publisher confirmed Friday to The Associated Press. Yovanovitch told House investigators last year that Ukrainian officials had warned her in advance that Rudy Giuliani and other allies of President Donald Trump were planning to “do things, including to me” and were “looking to hurt” her. Her book is currently untitled and is not expected to be out before this fall’s election. The publisher has scheduled it for next spring.

