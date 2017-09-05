Home NATIONAL Former UN Chief Concerned By Trump’s Go-It-Alone Policies
Former UN Chief Concerned By Trump’s Go-It-Alone Policies
NATIONAL
Former UN Chief Concerned By Trump's Go-It-Alone Policies

KOFI ANNAN
Former UN Chief Concerned By Trump’s Go-It-Alone Policies

(AP) – Kofi Annan says President Donald Trump’s go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America’s standing at a time of tumult and is lamenting how the U.S. leader’s flip-flopping “makes it difficult for your friends” who still seek U.S. leadership.

The former United Nations chief also is discounting hopes for a Russian-led plan to stabilize Syria and starkly dismissing chances for Israeli-Palestinian peace under their current leaders.

In an editorial board interview with The Associated Press, Annan says he sees no benefit in a military attack on North Korea, arguing it would increase the threat of nuclear war. And he wagers that if Trump pulls the United States out of the global climate change agreement, “I would put money on the table that they would go back in four years or so.”

