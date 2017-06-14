Home WORLD Former UN Chief: Trump Causing A Global Leadership Vacuum
Former UN Chief: Trump Causing A Global Leadership Vacuum
WORLD
0

Former UN Chief: Trump Causing A Global Leadership Vacuum

0
0
Ban Ki-moon
now viewing

Former UN Chief: Trump Causing A Global Leadership Vacuum

rio grande river bridge international bridge crossings
now playing

Cartel Violence Blamed For Drop In Southbound Bridge Crossings

66-year-old James Hodgkinson
now playing

More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack

2-year-old Laylah Washington
now playing

Toddler Shot In Head While Riding In Car Has Died

LONDON HIGH RISE TOWER SURVIVORS BEING HELPED
now playing

Londoners Help Fire Survivors With Food, Clothes

COMPUTER HACKING CYBER ATTACK
now playing

US Blames North Korea For Series Of Cyberattacks

mega millions
now playing

$3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Bought In Brownsville

san francisco UPS shooting scene-2
now playing

SFPD: Four Dead, Including Gunman, In UPS Facility Shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise
now playing

Hospital: Scalise In 'Critical Condition' After Surgery

San Francisco Shooting
now playing

UPS Releases Statement On San Francisco Shooting

gavel
now playing

Trial Underway For Donna Man In Expressway Gang Rivalry Murder

(AP) – Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says Donald Trump should stand “on the right side of history” by reconsidering the decision to pull his country out of the Paris climate change accord, a decision Ban called “misguided” and responding to a “short-term vision.”

The U.S president’s decision has larger political consequences beyond the impact on global greenhouse gas emissions, Ban told The Associated Press in Madrid. He said the choice leaves a leadership vacuum in international diplomacy.

For almost a decade, Ban spearheaded negotiations that led to the pledge of keeping global temperatures from raising another degree Celsius by 2100. Nearly 200 countries signed the agreement in December 2015.  Ban on Wednesday joined more than 50 former world leaders in a statement criticizing Trump administration’s decision.

Related posts:

  1. Mattis: Trump Has Delegated Decisions On Afghan Troop Levels
  2. Trump Calls For Unity After Scalise Shooting
  3. Trump Calls House Health Bill He Backed ‘Mean’
  4. US Oil Production Seen Thwarting OPEC Effort To Boost Prices
Related Posts
LONDON HIGH RISE TOWER SURVIVORS BEING HELPED

Londoners Help Fire Survivors With Food, Clothes

jsalinas 0
Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis

Mattis: Trump Has Delegated Decisions On Afghan Troop Levels

jsalinas 0
LONDON HIGH RISE FIRE FATAL INJURIES

Checks Ordered At UK Tower Blocks After Fire

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video