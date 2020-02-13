Former Valley Priest John Feit Dies In Prison

John Feit, the former priest convicted of killing former McAllen school teacher Irene Garza nearly 60 years ago, is dead.

Feit died Wednesday in prison at age 87 of natural causes, according to Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez. Feit was serving the life sentence he was given by a Hidalgo County jury which found him guilty in December 2017 of the rape, beating, and suffocation of the 25-year-old Garza.

Garza had disappeared April 16th 1960 after going to confession at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her body was found five days later in a canal. Feit had steadfastly maintained his innocence, and at the time of his death was appealing his conviction.

(Photo credit: McAllen Monitor)