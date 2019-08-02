Former Weslaco Commissioner Pleads Guilty In Water Plant Bribery Scheme

Federal prosecutors have secured a third guilty plea in connection with a widespread bribery scheme surrounding the reconstruction of the Weslaco water treatment plant. Former Weslaco city commissioner John Cuellar has admitted to a single count of conspiracy.

Cuellar’s decision to plead guilty comes less than four months after he was indicted on charges that also included bribery, money laundering, and fraud.

Two other defendants in the massive political corruption case have also pleaded guilty – former Weslaco city commissioner Gerardo Tafolla and former Rio Grande City municipal judge Leonel Lopez. All were accused in a scheme in which millions of dollars in bribes were paid in order to award contracts to favored firms for the project to overhaul the Weslaco water plant.