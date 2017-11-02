Home TEXAS Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling
Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling
TEXAS
0

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

0
0
untitled
now viewing

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

KUH
now playing

Pope Sending Bishop To Medjugorje, Bosnian Pilgrimage Site

KHJK
now playing

Apple's Tim Cook: Fake News Is 'Killing People's Minds'

920×920
now playing

Trump's Florida Estate Stirs Protests, Spurs Ethics Debate

13105636_G
now playing

Skull Along Red River Is That Of 17th Century Caddo Male

claudiasocial_1486733982077_8399110_ver1_0
now playing

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

IMG_Ortega_Rosa_4_1_IH6B5M85_L172175017
now playing

Lawyer: 'Pro-Trump' Attitudes Part Of Voter Fraud Sentence

FERNANDO-CANO-MARTINEZ1
now playing

Mexico Releases Businessman Wanted For Organized Crime In US

WireAP_635c8a9476ee4d27bfe4028a76ddcd44_4x3_992
now playing

A Family Thing: Don't Mess With Political Dads And Daughters

trump-reuters-1
now playing

Trump Says He Might Give Travel Ban A Tweak Or A Makeover

cane735up7070
now playing

22 Train Cars Plunge Into River In California Derailment

(AP) – A Fort Bliss soldier has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for trying to smuggle two immigrants through a South Texas border checkpoint.

Joseph Edmond Cleveland of El Paso was sentenced Thursday in Corpus Christi.

Cleveland pleaded guilty to conspiracy-related human smuggling counts. Officials say Cleveland tried to use his military status to drive two immigrants through the Falfurrias (fal-FYOO’-ree-uhs) checkpoint last June.

Cleveland and another Fort Bliss soldier, Marco Antonio Nava Jr., of El Paso, were in civilian clothes with two passengers. Authorities say the immigrants were coached on responding to Border Patrol officers but lacked proper identification and were detained.

Prosecutors say Cleveland and Nava said a man had offered them $1,500 to smuggle the immigrants.

Nava also pleaded guilty to conspiracy-related counts and awaits sentencing.

Related posts:

  1. Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling
  2. Final Punishments Meted Out In Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol Agent
  3. More Immigrant Families Being Sent To Area Detention Centers
  4. El Paso Man Gets 35 Years In Prison For Foster Baby’s Death
Related Posts
13105636_G

Skull Along Red River Is That Of 17th Century Caddo Male

Danny Castillon 0
claudiasocial_1486733982077_8399110_ver1_0

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

Danny Castillon 0
IMG_Ortega_Rosa_4_1_IH6B5M85_L172175017

Lawyer: ‘Pro-Trump’ Attitudes Part Of Voter Fraud Sentence

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video