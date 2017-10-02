Home TEXAS Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling
Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling
TEXAS
0

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

0
0
jail-prison-generic
now viewing

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

Gun On Airplane
now playing

UPDATE: Manager: Musician Meant No Harm By Gun On Plane

AUTO WRECK CAR CRASH
now playing

Coroner: Man Dies In Wreck On Way To Brother's Funeral

AIRSTRIKES
now playing

Airstrikes Target Libyan Militias Near Oil Field

THE VATICAN
now playing

Vatican Laughs Off News Spoof Amid Conservative Criticism

Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy
now playing

Louvre Machete Attack Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charge

German Defense Minister Visits US, Calls NATO Demands 'fair'

Iman Abdel-Atti
now playing

500-Kilogram Woman Leaves Egypt To India For Surgery

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Prosecutors Say Jury Pool For Texas AG's Fraud Trial Tainted

Jesse Christian Dobbs was indicted Thursday
now playing

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of Teen Girlfriend

GAVEL-SMALL PIC
now playing

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

(AP) – A Fort Bliss soldier has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for trying to smuggle two immigrants through a South Texas border checkpoint.  Joseph Edmond Cleveland of El Paso was sentenced Thursday in Corpus Christi.  Cleveland pleaded guilty to conspiracy-related human smuggling counts. Officials say Cleveland tried to use his military status to drive two immigrants through the Falfurrias checkpoint last June.  Cleveland and another Fort Bliss soldier, Marco Antonio Nava Jr., of El Paso, were in civilian clothes with two passengers.

Authorities say the immigrants were coached on responding to Border Patrol officers but lacked proper identification and were detained.  Prosecutors say Cleveland and Nava said a man had offered them $1,500 to smuggle the immigrants.  Nava also pleaded guilty to conspiracy-related counts and awaits sentencing.

Related posts:

  1. Final Punishments Meted Out In Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol Agent
  2. More Immigrant Families Being Sent To Area Detention Centers
  3. El Paso Man Gets 35 Years In Prison For Foster Baby’s Death
  4. Former Prosecutor Arrested For Fourth Time In Five Months
Related Posts
KEN PAXTON

Prosecutors Say Jury Pool For Texas AG’s Fraud Trial Tainted

jsalinas 0
Jesse Christian Dobbs was indicted Thursday

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of Teen Girlfriend

jsalinas 0
GAVEL-SMALL PIC

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video