TEXAS

Soldier Killed Assisting At Accident Site ID’d

By 48 views
0

(AP) – The Army has released the identity of a Fort Hood soldier killed while directing traffic at a vehicle accident scene. A Fort Hood statement says 22-year-old Spc. Cole Jakob Aton of Science Hill, Kentucky, had been a Patriot missile operator with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade since August 2018.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Aton had stopped the night of Aug. 12 at a minor traffic accident on Interstate 14 in Killeen, near Fort Hood. Standing in the roadway, he was hit by a car that crested an overpass and whose driver didn’t see him in time.

Texas Reports More Than 200 New Virus Deaths

Previous article

Florida Virus Deaths Surpass 10,000 As Teachers, State Argue

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS