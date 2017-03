(AP) – A federal jury in Fort Worth has convicted a 57-year-old man on four counts of bank robbery.

Fifty-seven-year-old Waymon Scott McLaughlin, of Fort Worth, was convicted Friday after a five-day trial.

Prosecutors say each of the charges carries up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is set for August.

Evidence tied McLaughlin to four robberies during a three-week period last May, including two on the same day.