Fort Worth Police Officer Who Killed Woman In Home Resigns

In this Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, image made from a body camera video released by the Fort Worth Police Department an officer shines a flashlight into a window in Fort Worth, Texas. A black woman was fatally shot by a white Fort Worth, Texas, officer inside the home early Saturday after police were called to the residence for a welfare check, authorities said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson. (Fort Worth Police Department via AP)

The Fort Worth police officer who shot a woman to death inside her own home is no longer on the force. Aaron Dean resigned just hours before Fort Worth Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus was going to fire him.

Dean shot Atatiana Jefferson on Saturday morning after being called to her home for a welfare check. She was reportedly playing a video game with her nephew when she was killed. Her family is calling for criminal charges to be filed against the former cop.