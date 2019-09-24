Foul Play Not Suspected In Deaths Of 3 In Sullivan City

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials are confirming no foul play is suspected in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in Sullivan City last week.

Officials say a little before noon last Thursday, deputies responded to a call from Border Patrol agents who told them they came across the bodies while searching for a group of undocumented border crossers.

A man and woman were lying together, the third victim was lying nearby – all of them in some brush off of El Faro Road just north of Expressway 83. It’s not clear how long they’d been dead. An autopsy has been completed, but authorities are withholding the cause of death while more analysis is done.