Four Charged With Murder In Deadly Progreso Shootout

Bonds of a half-million dollars each will keep four men in jail for the time being following their arrests in connection with the gunfight that killed two men and wounded a third in Progreso this past weekend. All four were charged with murder Monday afternoon in the incident that killed 49-year-old Jose De Jesus Cano and 23-year-old Juan Gerardo Casares.

The suspects, who range in age from 19 to 25, were arrested not long after the shootout early Saturday morning outside a house in the 600 block of Martinez Street. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say it appears the gunfire erupted from a drug-related dispute.

