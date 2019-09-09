Four Missing Cargo Ship Crew Members Found Alive

The Golden Ray cargo ship is capsized near a port on the Georgia coast, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Rescuers were searching Sunday for multiple crew members of the ship that overturned and caught fire in St. Simons Sound, Ga. (Buff Leavy/The Brunswick News via AP)

The Golden Ray cargo ship is capsized near a port on the Georgia coast, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Rescuers were searching Sunday for multiple crew members of the ship that overturned and caught fire in St. Simons Sound, Ga. (Buff Leavy/The Brunswick News via AP)

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast is confirming they’ve made contact with the four missing crew members from an overturned cargo boat.

The Coast Guard tweeted Monday morning that they made contact with the crew members and are working to plan an extraction. Twenty other crew members were rescued after the 650-foot Golden Ray cargo ship capsized in St. Simons Sound near the Port of Brunswick early yesterday morning.

Coast Guard officials said black smoke and flames coming from the vessel’s cargo hold made it hard to locate the remaining four crew members.