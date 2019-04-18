Four Officials Maintain Innocence In Weslaco Water Plant Bribery Scandal

Not guilty pleas Thursday from four Valley officials charged in a massive bribery scandal surrounding the rebuilding of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

All four were back in McAllen federal court to be arraigned on bribery, money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy charges contained in a superceding 74-count indictment handed up a little more than a week ago.

Former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar, former Weslaco city commissioner John Cuellar, Rio Grande City school trustee Daniel Garcia, and Weslaco businessman Rick Quintanilla are accused in a scheme in which more than $4 million in bribes were paid. In return, politically-favored engineering and construction firms were awarded contracts for the $38 million overhaul of the Weslaco water plant.

Two other defendants have already pleaded guilty to their roles in the scandal – recently-resigned Weslaco city commissioner Gerardo Tafolla and former Rio Grande City municipal judge Leonel Lopez.