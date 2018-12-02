Four Teens Charged With Murder Over Stolen Backpack

(San Antonio, TX) — Four teenagers are charged with ambushing and murdering an 18-year-old over a stolen backpack. Police say 17-year-old Samuel Ayala claims he was beaten and robbed of his backpack last week.

On Friday, he reportedly got together with three friends and went to a mobile home Ayala believed he’d seen the robber entering. Police say the four confronted Raymond Silva when he opened the door and allegedly shot him to death, then fled. Silva’s sister and girlfriend both say Silva would never have stolen anything.