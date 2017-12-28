Home TEXAS Four-Year-Old Boy Dies After Treehouse Falls On Him
Four-Year-Old Boy Dies After Treehouse Falls On Him
TEXAS
0

Four-Year-Old Boy Dies After Treehouse Falls On Him

0
0
AMBULANCE-3
now viewing

Four-Year-Old Boy Dies After Treehouse Falls On Him

PILHTX
now playing

After Delays, Restored Port Isabel Lighthouse To Reopen January 2nd

104905049-RTX3QILE-doug-jones.530×298
now playing

Democrat Doug Jones Officially Declared Winner

Names released of 2 women, 2 children found slain in home
now playing

Names Released Of 2 Women, 2 Children Found Slain In Home

classroom
now playing

Texas Charter Schools Struggle With Classroom Overcrowding

gasprices332
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, US Increase This Week

CAMP DAVID
now playing

Trump, GOP Congressional Leaders To Meet At Camp David

Yu Haibin of the China National Narcotics Control Commission
now playing

China: US Should Curb Demand For Opioids, Not Blame China

TRUMP
now playing

Trump Lashes Out At Vanity Fair Over Clinton Video

TEHRAN DRESS CODE
now playing

Tehran Police: No More Arrests For Flouting Dress Code

IRAQ REBUILDING
now playing

After Islamic State's Defeat, A Massive Bill To Rebuild Iraq

(AP) – Authorities say a 4-year-old boy died of head injuries after a treehouse collapsed and fell on him in Southeast Texas.  Rex Evans, police chief in the Cleveland Independent School District, says Kade Contreras was hurt Christmas Eve at a relative’s home in Splendora, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Evans, who is also a family friend, says Kade died Wednesday at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston where he had been on life support. Evans says tests showed he had no brain activity.  Kade was the youngest of four brothers. Evans says the boy had been “looking forward to Christmas.”

Related posts:

  1. Officer Shot, Woman Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire
  2. 4 Teens Charged With Murder In Death Of Man Hit By Sandbag
  3. 1 Man Killed, 3 People Arrested After Early-Morning Shooting In Pharr
  4. Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy
Related Posts
classroom

Texas Charter Schools Struggle With Classroom Overcrowding

jsalinas 0
gasprices332

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, US Increase This Week

jsalinas 0
Shooting-News-Graphic

Officer Shot, Woman Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video