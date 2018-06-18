Fourth Death Confirmed On Osaka-Area Earthquake

(AP) – Authorities say the death toll from Monday’s powerful earthquake in western Japan has risen to four. The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck north of Osaka, Japan’s second-largest city, injuring more than 300 people.

Officials in Takatsuki city confirmed the fourth death, of a city resident, but details were not known. Kyodo News said the victim was an 81-year-old woman who died after a wardrobe fell on her at home.

A 9-year-old schoolgirl was killed in the city earlier Monday when the concrete wall of a school compound fell on the street as she walked by. Two men in their 80s died after being hit by falling objects. Dozens of flights were grounded and trains were halted, although some resumed operation by Monday evening.