Fourth Of July Holiday Programs To Avoid Drunk Driving Up And Running In The Valley

The Independence Day holiday weekend will also be a ‘no refusal’ weekend across the Rio Grande Valley.

Law enforcement officials say they’re letting you know now in hopes of stopping people from driving drunk. Under the ‘no refusal’ program, anyone stopped on suspicion of driving drunk will have their blood drawn if they refuse to take a breath test. The Valley continues to have one of the highest rates of DWI arrests in the state.

Meanwhile, Triple-A has its own program in place designed to stop you from drinking and driving. The Tow To Go program gives drivers a free ride home, and their vehicle a free tow home. Details are on the Triple-A Texas Facebook page.