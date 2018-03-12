Fourth Soldier Dies From Wounds In Afghanistan Blast

The Pentagon is identifying a fourth U.S. service member killed after an explosion in Afghanistan.

Officials have identified 24-year-old Army Sergeant Jason Mitchell McClary as the fourth person killed from injuries due to roadside bomb on November 27. McClary died Sunday at a hospital in Germany. He had several military medals, including two Purple Hearts. Three other service members were killed in the explosion last Tuesday, and two others were wounded. He was from Beaver County, Pennsylvania and leaves behind a wife, and two young boys.

The Department of Defense says the explosion remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Army