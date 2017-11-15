Home LOCAL Fourth Suspect Arraigned In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder
Fourth Suspect Arraigned In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder
Fourth Suspect Arraigned In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder

Fourth Suspect Arraigned In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder

The fourth and final suspect arrested in connection with the killing of a Rio Grande City teenager this summer is now formally charged for his role in the death. 18-year-old Salvador Martinez has been arraigned on charges of tampering with evidence and tampering with a corpse, and he is jailed on bonds totaling 750-thousand dollars.

Martinez was arrested last month, almost two months after the first three suspects were jailed for their suspected roles in the shooting death of 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez. Two of the suspects, including a juvenile, are charged with murder.

Prosecutors have said the murder stemmed from a personal conflict but have declined to say what the conflict was all about.

