Fourth Suspect Arraigned In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder

The fourth and final suspect arrested in connection with the killing of a Rio Grande City teenager this summer is now formally charged for his role in the death. 18-year-old Salvador Martinez has been arraigned on charges of tampering with evidence and tampering with a corpse, and he is jailed on bonds totaling 750-thousand dollars.

Martinez was arrested last month, almost two months after the first three suspects were jailed for their suspected roles in the shooting death of 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez. Two of the suspects, including a juvenile, are charged with murder.

Prosecutors have said the murder stemmed from a personal conflict but have declined to say what the conflict was all about.