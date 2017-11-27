Fourth Suspect Facing Capital Murder Charge In Edinburg Man’s Slaying

A fourth suspect will be brought before a judge Tuesday in connection with the murder and mutilation of a rural Edinburg man earlier this month. 27-year-old Sandy Lutz is to be arraigned on a charge of capital murder in the killing of 32-year-old Jose Angel Martinez. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials have not yet released details of her arrest, nor what role she allegedly had in the slaying.

Martinez was killed during a vicious attack at a home at Monmack and Montelongo roads November 8th. His dismembered remains were later found buried on ranch property in rural north Mission. Three men are already jailed on capital murder charges. Investigators believe Martinez was killed in an act of revenge.