Home LOCAL Fourth Suspect Facing Capital Murder Charge In Edinburg Man’s Slaying
Fourth Suspect Facing Capital Murder Charge In Edinburg Man’s Slaying
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Fourth Suspect Facing Capital Murder Charge In Edinburg Man’s Slaying

0
0
murder
now viewing

Fourth Suspect Facing Capital Murder Charge In Edinburg Man’s Slaying

Roy Moore
now playing

Moore Pushes Back On Allegations In New TV Ad

Donald Trump
now playing

White House Defends Trump's 'Pocahontas' Joke

CLASSROOM EMPTY GENERIC
now playing

Columbine-style' Threat Probed In Colorado, 1 In Custody

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

More CPS Caseworkers Staying On Job After Pay Raises

GUN RIGHTS2
now playing

Justices Reject 2 Gun Rights Appeals

Sini Mathews mother of Sherin Mathews arrested
now playing

Bond Reduced For Mother Accused Of Leaving Child Found Dead

PRAYER IN SCHOOL
now playing

Supreme Court Won't Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer

Screen Shot 2017-11-27 at 1.46.22 PM 1
now playing

Jonah #POTW Nov 27

jury
now playing

Jury Selection To Begin Tuesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Old Murder Case

court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

San Benito Awarded $4 Million In Water Plant Settlement

A fourth suspect will be brought before a judge Tuesday in connection with the murder and mutilation of a rural Edinburg man earlier this month. 27-year-old Sandy Lutz is to be arraigned on a charge of capital murder in the killing of 32-year-old Jose Angel Martinez.  Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials have not yet released details of her arrest, nor what role she allegedly had in the slaying.

Martinez was killed during a vicious attack at a home at Monmack and Montelongo roads November 8th. His dismembered remains were later found buried on ranch property in rural north Mission. Three men are already jailed on capital murder charges. Investigators believe Martinez was killed in an act of revenge.

Related posts:

  1. Two Killed In Robbery Of Illegal Gambling Operation In Edinburg
  2. Man With Knife Shot By Edinburg Police
  3. Jury Selection To Begin Tuesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Old Murder Case
  4. Human Remains Confirmed To Be Those Of Edinburg Home Invasion Victim
Related Posts
jury

Jury Selection To Begin Tuesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Old Murder Case

jsalinas 0
court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360

San Benito Awarded $4 Million In Water Plant Settlement

jsalinas 0
early-voting

Early Voting For Runoff Elections Is Underway

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video