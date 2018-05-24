Fourth Suspect Nabbed In Voter Fraud Investigation

A fourth person has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into voter fraud in last November’s Edinburg municipal elections. 28-year-old Crystal Lee Ponce was taken into custody today by Texas Rangers. Ponce is the latest person alleged to have been part of a scheme to falsify addresses so people living outside Edinburg’s city limits could vote in the city election.

Charges against the four suspects include making a false statement on a voter application – a Class B misdemeanor, and illegal voting – a felony.