Home NATIONAL Fox News Doesn’t Condone Hannity Appearance With Trump
Fox News Doesn’t Condone Hannity Appearance With Trump
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Fox News Doesn’t Condone Hannity Appearance With Trump

0
0
DONALD TRUMP AND SEAN HANNITY
now viewing

Fox News Doesn’t Condone Hannity Appearance With Trump

DEATH PENALTY
now playing

Death Sentence For Sex Offender Who Killed Prison Officer

CESAR SAYOC PIPE BOMB DUDE
now playing

Pipe Bombs Suspect Held Without Bail

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Closes Out Furious Campaign Effort With Missouri Rally

IRAN FLAG
now playing

Russia Says US Sanctions On Iran 'illegitimate'

Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala
now playing

Central America Leaders Want Probe Of Caravans

ALAMODOME
now playing

Owner Of Company That Cleaned Alamodome Sentenced In Scam

VOTE VOTING POLLS ELECTION ELECT
now playing

Elections Official Resigns After Berating Voter

veterans day
now playing

State Parks Offer Free Admission This Weekend To Commemorate Veterans Day

military training along the border
now playing

Customs And Border Protection Agents Training Together With U.S. Military Near Border

donna texas makeshift military camp
now playing

Makeshift Military Base Set Up Near Donna Bridge

(AP) – Fox News says it does not condone any of its journalists appearing in a campaign event, hours after prime-time host Sean Hannity spoke at President Trump’s final rally before the midterm election.

Fox called it an “unfortunate distraction” that has been addressed. But the network statement issued Tuesday did not explain how it was addressed.  Hannity, who had said earlier Monday that he would not appear on the campaign stage, tweeted that he was “surprised, yet honored” by the president’s request that he come up on stage.  And he said that he was not referring to any Fox colleagues when he pointed out the “fake news” reporters standing in the press area.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Closes Out Campaign Effort With Missouri Rally
  2. Trump Closes Out Furious Campaign Effort With Missouri Rally
  3. Election Day Arrives: Voters Render Judgment On Trump Era
Related Posts
CESAR SAYOC PIPE BOMB DUDE

Pipe Bombs Suspect Held Without Bail

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Closes Out Furious Campaign Effort With Missouri Rally

jsalinas 0
Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala

Central America Leaders Want Probe Of Caravans

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video