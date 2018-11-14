Fox, Other Media Companies Support CNN In White House Lawsuit

00
CNN is getting support from Fox News and other media companies in its legal battle with the White House. So-called amicus briefs are being filed in the fight over the suspension of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House media credential. CNN is demanding that Acosta’s credential be restored immediately.
The White House accused Acosta of inappropriate conduct during a presidential news conference last week. CNN says Acosta’s First Amendment rights were violated when his credential was pulled.