France Aims To Open Schools By New Academic Year

France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and France's Prime Minister Jean Castex, wear face mask, at the end of the Bastille Day military parade, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Paris. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

(AP)–French President Emmanuel Macron says the government is aiming to reopen all schools for the new academic year that starts around Sept. 1 under as “normal” conditions as possible.

France gradually reopened schools in May and June as the country emerged from virus lockdown, and most children returned to class. While new infections prompted a few schools to close again, the vast majority stayed open until the school year wrapped up earlier this month.

Macron said Tuesday that the country “learned a lot” from that period and schools “developed a new way of teaching” to take the virus into account. However, there are lingering virus concerns among some parents and teachers about the new term .